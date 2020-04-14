Home
7700 Genome Sequences of COVID-19 Track Mutations

Brian Wang | April 14, 2020 |
 

The Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) is one of the databases compiling all of the genome sequencing of COVID-19. The disease is being repeatedly sequenced to track it mutations.

Genome sequencing of the disease is being done all of over the world and we are nearly at 8000 genome sequences.

Genome sequences are being pooled into several databases that are vital for tracking how the virus mutates over time as it spreads and for the development of diagnostic tests and vaccines.

Europe has performed 52% of the COVID-19 genome sequences.
North America has 23%.
Asia has 15%.

Africa and South America have each performed 1%.

The lack of sequencing could mean that any vaccines or treatment might not work as well for Africa and South American strains of COVID-19.

