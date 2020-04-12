Home
Anti-Coronavirus Needs to Be Compatible With Economic Activity

Brian Wang | April 12, 2020 |
 

Admiral Brett Giroir, lead White House team COVID-19 testing efforts, said he is “very optimistic” that tens of millions of the tests will be available by May.

This could enable the US economy to be opened.

The current shutdowns are costing the US economy about 1 million unemployed every day.

If there is:
Masks worn by everyone going back to work.
Hourly hand cleaning
Aggressive and frequent cleaning of surfaces.
Identification of those with COVID-19 antibodies (likely immune)
Contact Tracing
Widespread testing for COVID-19
Temperature checks for those at workplaces or meetings

Then workplaces and other businesses could re-open.

SOURCES- ABC News, Nextbigfuture opinion and analysis
Written By Brian Wang. Nextbigfuture.com

