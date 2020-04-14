Home
CanSino Biologics Has First COVID-19 Vaccine to Reach Phase 2

Brian Wang | April 14, 2020 |
 

CanSino Biologics is starting phase II clinical trials for Ad5-nCoV, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Ad5-nCoV is a genetic engineered vaccine candidate with the replication-defective adenovirus type 5 as the vector to express SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which intends to be used to prevent the disease caused by the novel coronavirus infection.

In the phase 1 trial, 108 subjects were tested for the vaccine’s safety and for T-cell and antibody responses. The vaccine has moved from phase 1 into phase 2 in just three weeks.

