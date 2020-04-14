Home
If Tesla Model Y and Cybertruck Match Model 3 Success

Brian Wang | April 14, 2020 |
 

Tesla Model 3 has 80% of EV sales and is the number 6 car model in the US based on unit sales in Q1 2020. It has the highest sedan car sales by revenue. This is matching up the Model 3 against combustion engine cars like the Toyota Camry. The Model 3 had about 44500 units sold.

If Tesla Model Y was around the 6th best crossover vehicle in the US then the Model Y would need to have sales of about 45,000 units sold based on overall low car sales in Q1.

If Tesla Cybertruck was the 4th best truck vehicle in the US then the Cybertruck would need to have sales of about 80,000-100,000 units sold based on overall low car sales in Q1.

SOURCES- Tesla, Hyperchange
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian owns shares of Tesla

