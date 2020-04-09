Home
Russia and Saudi Arabia Talk 15% Oil Production Cuts

Russia and Saudi Arabia Talk 15% Oil Production Cuts

Brian Wang | April 9, 2020 |
 

Russia and Saudi Arabia are close to a deal to cut oil production. The economic shutdowns have cut demand for oil from 100 million barrels per day to 70-80 million barrels of oil per day.

Read next: »
«

logo

Don’t miss the latest future news

Subscribe and get a FREE Ebook

Tags: , , ,