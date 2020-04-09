Shanghai Tesla at Full Phase 1 Production in April and Surpass in 2020

Tesla Shanghai is already at full 150,000 car per year production this month. They will finish an expansion in months and will have even more production in 2020.
Jason Yang has video of the operations inside the Shanghai Tesla Gigafactory.
Hyperchange reports on the production numbers from China and has a conservative forecast for 2020 and 2021.
Tesla is also upgrading the Fremont factory.
SOURCES- Hyperchange, Jason Yang, Tesla
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian owns shares of Tesla.
