USA Coronavirus Deaths Passes 20,000 and Is World’s Highest

Brian Wang | April 12, 2020 |
 

The USA became the first nation to record more than 2,000 virus deaths in a single day and total US COVID-19 deaths are over 20,000.

New York is nearing 10,000 deaths.

