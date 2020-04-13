Washington IHME Model COVID-19 Peaked and Predicts Half the Patients by May 8

New York Governor Cuomo and the University Washington IHME say the worst of the US Coronavirus for this wave happened three days ago.
The Washington IHME, says Italy had its peak of COVID-19 resource usage on March 28, 2020.
Spain peaked on March 29, 2020.
The hospitals in Italy and Spain will have 20% of the current COVID-19 hospital patients by April 25, 2020 for COVID-19.
The Washington IHME project that the US hospital coronavirus bed will have about 20% of the current COVID-19 hospital patients by May 20, 2020.
The US will have half the current number of COVID-19 patients by May 8, 2020.
SOURCES- Worldometers.info, Brian Wang Analysis of Washington IHME forecast
