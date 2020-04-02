Home
World Passes Official Count of 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

Brian Wang | April 2, 2020 |
 

The World has officially passed the 1 million coronavirus case level.

There are many undercounts from undiagnosed cases and undiagnosed deaths. There is also systemic underreporting. There is also massive under-testing.

