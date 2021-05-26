Debating and Analyzing the UFO Videos and Claims

There is a paper published on open access MDPI where there are people supporting the case that the Pentagon UAP videos are incredible and not mundane.

Estimating Flight Characteristics of Anomalous Unidentified Aerial Vehicles in the 2004 Nimitz Encounter †

Kevin H. Knuth 1,2,∗, Robert M. Powell 2, and Peter A. Reali 2

1 Department of Physics, University at Albany (SUNY), Albany, NY 12206, USA

2 Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU), Fort Myers, FL 33913, USA;

† Presented at the 39th International Workshop on Bayesian Inference and Maximum Entropy Methods in Science and Engineering, Garching, Germany, 30 June–5 July 2019.

Metabunk site and retired video game programmer, Mike West, did the work of analyzing the Pentagon UFO videos.

The previous debunking articles in the Thunderfoot Youtube did not attribute Metabunk or Mike West. They both have analyzed flight information, flight speed and altitudes.

Mike West shows more of the math and how to read the altitude, viewing angles and speeds of the plane.



The Pentagon videos are called FLIR, GIMBAL and GOFAST. The internet immediately took this as meaning that aliens are real. But the videos are not actually new. They were internally declassified back in 2017, and immediately released by Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Academy. I started writing about them in December 2017. With the help of others, I quickly arrived at likely explanations for all three videos.

The FLIR video is most likely a distant plane. The video was taken well after the famous encounter with a hypersonic zig-zagging tic-tac by pilots from the NIMITZ. This object doesn’t actually move on screen – except when the camera moves, and it resembles an out of focus low-resolution backlit plane. I don’t know what the pilots saw, but this video does not show anything really interesting.

The GIMBAL video is also probably of a plane. …. It’s not rotating. What you see is the infrared glare of the engines, larger than the plane. It looks like it is rotating because of an artifact of the gimbal-mounted camera system. This is all a bit confusing, so I made several videos explaining it. Oh, and the “AURA” around the plane, that’s just image sharpening. It happens all the time in thermal camera footage. It’s not an alien warp drive, it’s just the unsharp mask filter.

The GO-FAST video probably shows a balloon. It’s not moving fast, it’s not skimming the water, and you can verify this yourself because all the information you need is in the numbers on screen. It’s just an effect caused by parallax. Over the last few years, I’ve [Mike West] made a variety of videos explaining all this.

Mike West explains the parallax effect that gives the illusion of speed.



SOURCES- Metabunk, Mike West, Universe Today

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com