Does Amazon Buying MGM Mean New Stargate Shows and Movies

Amazon has bought MGM for $8.45 billion. The main property driving this is the James Bond franchise. Amazon also wanted the catalog of more than 4,000 films—12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and 17,000 TV shows—including Stargate SG1, Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Vikings.

In 2010, MGM filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

MGM did not have the money to develop many of their shows. They did not invest in new Stargate TV shows. Amazon has the Expanse. The Expanse’s budget is around $4 million per episode. The Stargate TV shows had a budget of about $2.2 million ten years ago.

SOURCES – Amazon

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com