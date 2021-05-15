Israel Air Strikes Hamas Tunnels

160 Israeli aircraft were part of a massive attack on the network of Hamas tunnels in northern Gaza. According to the IDF, the air campaign lasted nearly 40 minutes, some 450 missiles were dropped on 150 targets in northern Gaza, particularly around the city of Beit Lahiya. In all, 80 tons of explosives were used. The strike were made after there was misinformation provided to non-Israeli media (CBS, NY Times, Washington Post etc…) that Israel was entering Gaza with ground troops. The misinformation was to lure more of Hamas into the tunnels to fend off an Israeli ground attack.

All media-reported information on the war will need more verification. Misinformation will be used in military and political conflicts. Recent depositions of US reporters in lawsuits have found that many US reporters are not properly labeling opinion. Many US reporters have also gotten reports wrong by only using one source. Previously, the standard for reporting was to use multiple independent sources. Using single sources of information makes it easy for military and intelligence services to get misinformation reported.

The Sun was provided video of the bombing. The videos show about ten missile strikes.

