NASA Formalizes SpaceX Orbital Refueling Demo Contract

NASA has formalized an October, 2020 contract for SpaceX to get $53 million for an orbital refueling demo contract.

There will be a large-scale flight demonstration to transfer 10 metric tons of cryogenic propellant, specifically liquid oxygen, between tanks on a Starship vehicle. SpaceX will collaborate with Glenn and Marshall.

Contract 80MSFC21C0007 (from solicitation 80HQTR20NOA01-20STMD80)
On-Orbit Large Scale Cryogenic Propellant Management and Transfer Demonstration

Contracting Office Name: NASA MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER
Vendor Name: SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Date Signed (mm/dd/yyyy) : 05/04/2021
Period of Performance Start Date (mm/dd/yyyy) : 05/04/2021
Est. Ultimate Completion Date (mm/dd/yyyy) : 12/31/2022

