SpaceX Starbase City Will Build a Hundred Starships Each Year

SpaceX is building Starbase City which will build a hundred Starships each year. This will be eight Starship per month. They will launch each Starship three times per day.

SpaceX is converting two oil rigs as sea launch and landing platforms.

SOURCES – Felix – What About It? , SpaceX
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

