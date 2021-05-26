SpaceX Starbase City Will Build a Hundred Starships Each Year

SpaceX is building Starbase City which will build a hundred Starships each year. This will be eight Starship per month. They will launch each Starship three times per day.
SpaceX is converting two oil rigs as sea launch and landing platforms.
SOURCES – Felix – What About It? , SpaceX
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.