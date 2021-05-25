Tesla Forecast 40% Cash Return on Operating Assets

Financial Analyst Pierre Ferragu, New Street Research, has analyzed the history of Tesla’s cash return on operating assets. Cash return on operating assets. broke-even at some point in 2018 with the ramp of model 3 then went straight up to 20% in 2020. This excludes credits. They don’t care about credits, and this is 100% cash metrics, no possible accounting cheats. The projection is that Tesla is heading in 2-3 years to 40% cash return on operating assets.

SOURCES- Pierre Ferragu, New Street Research
Brian owns shares of Tesla

