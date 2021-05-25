Tesla Forecast 40% Cash Return on Operating Assets

Financial Analyst Pierre Ferragu, New Street Research, has analyzed the history of Tesla’s cash return on operating assets. Cash return on operating assets. broke-even at some point in 2018 with the ramp of model 3 then went straight up to 20% in 2020. This excludes credits. They don’t care about credits, and this is 100% cash metrics, no possible accounting cheats. The projection is that Tesla is heading in 2-3 years to 40% cash return on operating assets.
3 – The best way to measure a right to make money
? Cash return on operating asset (CRoOA), i.e. (3-2)/1. In other words: how many cents of cash per year can you generate, out of a dollar you invest in your operations? As simple as that.
— Pierre Ferragu (@p_ferragu) May 21, 2021
3 – The best way to measure a right to make money
? Cash return on operating asset (CRoOA), i.e. (3-2)/1. In other words: how many cents of cash per year can you generate, out of a dollar you invest in your operations? As simple as that.
— Pierre Ferragu (@p_ferragu) May 21, 2021
SOURCES- Pierre Ferragu, New Street Research
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.