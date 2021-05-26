Tesla Rolling Out Pure Vision FSD and FSD Subscription Around Mid-June

Elon Musk says pure vision Autopilot is now rolling out in North America. There will be an update of this production release in 2 weeks, then FSD beta V9.0 (also pure vision) a week later (mid-June). FSD subscription will be enabled around the same time.

SOURCES- Elon Musk, Tesla
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)

