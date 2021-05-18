Tracking Progress to Air Taxis

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is defined by NASA as “an air transportation system that moves people and cargo between places previously not served or underserved by aviation – local, regional, intraregional, urban – using revolutionary new aircraft that are only just now becoming possible.
SMG tracks hundreds of advanced drone, eVTOL and air taxi companies and startups in an Advanced Air Mobility Reality Index (ARI).
The ARI helps assess the industry entrants’ progress toward the delivery of a certified product at mass-scale production.
SOURCES- AAMRealityIndex
