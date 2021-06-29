Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Africa Getting Next COVID Wave

The Indian Delta Variant of COVID has over twice the transmission rate of the original COVID and is hitting parts of Asia and Africa that mostly avoided COVID in 2020.
Brazil, India, Colombia and Argentina have the most COVID cases this week. Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan will have a lot more cases in the coming weeks. Africa will also have a lot of cases but lack of testing will not show many of the cases in Africa.
SOURCES- Dr John Campbell, Worldometers
