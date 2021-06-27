Biden Orders Second Set of Air Strikes into Syria and Iraq

The U.S. military launched air strikes targeting three operational and weapons storage facilities — two in Syria and one in Iraq. The US said that drone strikes were being launched from these locations at US interests in Iraq.
The US used F-15 and F-16 jets for the airstrikes.
There were five drone attacks over the past three months against or near US military bases in Iraq.
SOURCES – Military Times, AP News
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
