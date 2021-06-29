China Will Build Demo Small Modular 125 MWe APC100 Reactor

China has approved constructing a Demo multi-purpose 125 MWe pressurized ACP100 water reactor (PWR) (aka Linglong One) is designed for electricity production, heating, steam production or seawater desalination.

The demonstration ACP100 plant would be located on the north-west side of the existing Changjiang nuclear power plant, according to a March 2019 announcement from China’s Ministry of Environment. The site is already home to two operating CNP600 PWRs, while the construction of the first of two Hualong One units began in March this year. Both those units are due to enter commercial operation by the end of 2026.

In 2021, China approved the construction of five nuclear power units, with total installed capacity of 4.9 GW, roughly 10% of the country’s total. The five reactors approved include four regular nuclear units – number 7 and number 8 at Tianwan nuclear power plant in eastern Jiangsu province, and number 3 and number 4 in Xudapu in northeastern Liaoning province.

All four will use Russian-made VVER-1200 technology and have individual capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

The ACP100 was included in the approvals, a 125-MW module reactor (SMR) demonstration project at Changjiang nuclear power plant in Hainan province.

China is also accelerating the development of an upgraded model of its home-grown third generation nuclear technology, Hualong Two.

China’s Nuclear Energy Association expects the country to have installed or have under construction a total of 200 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity by 2035.

SOURCES -World Nuclear News, Reuters

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com