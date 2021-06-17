Detailed Tesla Income Projections

James Stephenson has made detailed projections for Tesla financials focused on the last three quarters of 2021. James also has projections for estimated Tesla car sales by quarter through 2023.

Tesla has had strong growth of about 50% every year for over a decade. Tesla now is the fourth highest volume of sales for all luxury cars. This includes luxury ICE (internal combustion engine cars).

James projects strong growth in net income and adjusted EBITDA for Q2, Q3 and Q4.

We will start seeing if these projections are correct with July 2nd Tesla car deliveries for Q2 and the Q2 shareholder meeting July 21, 2021.

SOURCES- James Stephenson
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)

