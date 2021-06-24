EY Predicts Half New Cars Will by EV by 2033

Ernst and Young predict Europe leading the charge to electric, with zero-emission models outselling all other propulsion systems by 2028. That tipping point will arrive in China in 2033 and in the U.S. in 2036″. In 2019, new car registrations in the EU slightly increased to a level of 15.5 million.

Sales of electric cars topped 2.1 million globally in 2019 to increase total world electric cars to 7.2 million in 2019. Global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in 2020 increased by 39% year on year to 3.1 million units to increase the total world electric car fleet to 10.3 million in 2020.

There are 1.4 billion cars in the world in 2021. EVs will pass 1% of total world cars in 2021. Reaching about 70-80 million electric cars should be the point when EVs reach 5% of total world cars.

If there are 5 million EVs in 2021, 8 million EVs in 2022 and 13 million EVs in 2023 and 20 million EVs in 2024 and 32 million EVs in 2025 then EVs will be over 5% of world cars by 2025.