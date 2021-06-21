George Church Aging Reversal Progress Update

George Church is a giant in genetics and has started many biotech companies. Professor Church helped initiate the Human Genome Project in 1984 and the Personal Genome Project in 2005. He has co-authored 592 papers, 143 patent publications & the book “Regenesis”. He is known as the father of synthetic biology and the CRISPR-CAS9 gene-editing technology, and he is widely recognized as one of the most important geneticists of our age.
Rejuvenate Bio CEO Dan Oliver, co-founded the company alongside George Church, Ph.D., and Noah Davidsohn, Ph.D., a former postdoctoral fellow in Church’s lab at Harvard and the company’s chief scientific officer.
Rejuvenate Bio recently raised more $10 million in its series A round to propel its gene therapy toward the market for the treatment of heart disease in dogs and toward the clinic for the treatment of aging-related conditions in humans, including heart failure, kidney failure, Type 2 diabetes and obesity. Rejuvenate Bio’s treatment is a gene therapy that dials up expression of the genes sTGFbetaR2 and FGF21 to reduce levels of the cytokine TGF-beta1 and boost levels of the hormone FGF21, respectively. Both genes are associated with longevity.
Here is a link to the list of George Church lab papers.
