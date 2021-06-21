Gwynn Shotwell and SpaceX Orbital Super Heavy Starship Raptor Engines

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell, a Northwestern graduate, delivered a commencement address from the SpaceX factory in Hawthorne, California.

Gwynn walked in the SpaceX factory in front of a graphic that shows the delivery of Raptor engines for the new orbital Starship test rocket.

About 11 Raptors were delivered over 25 days. This means the complete 35 engines should be ready and delivered in early August.

Some thought the graphic was a countdown to complete engine delivery but it makes more sense that it is counting the days from start of delivery.

Gwynne Shotwell, walking past an infographic of Starship Super Heavy’s engine layouts and a countdown of 25 days (?!), at Hawthorne (SpaceX HQ)! pic.twitter.com/HKxVTmDvKS — Everything SpaceX (@spacex360) June 14, 2021

SOURCES- Northwestern, SpaceX

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com