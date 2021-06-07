Jeff Bezos and His Brother Will Fly on First Blue Origin Flight

Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark will join the auction winner on New Shepard’s first human flight on July 20th, 2021.
Ever since Jeff Bezos was five years old, he has dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, he will take that journey with his brother. The greatest adventure, with his best friend.
It is a gutsy move. Nextbigfuture salutes Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark for taking the risk associated with a Blue Origin rocket flight.
I wish the Bezos brothers good luck and a safe flight.
This flight will be made weeks after Bezos steps down from his role as CEO of Amazon. Bezos likely had to step down as CEO of Amazon in order to take the risk for this flight.
