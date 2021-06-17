Motor Trend Confirms 1.98 0 to 60 for Tesla Model S Plaid

Motor Trend confirmed that the Tesla Model S Plaid accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.98 seconds. The tested model was using 21 inch wheels.
The Plaid launches so ferociously hard, it generates more than 1.00 g from 0.2 second to 2.6 seconds after launch, peaking at 1.227 g at 32 mph. That’s more g than the car generated in its best 60-0-mph stop, which required 104 feet and peaked at 1.221 g.
The Plaid at the standard Motor Trend track was able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.07 seconds which was 0.2 seconds faster than the previous fastest Motor Trend tested production car. The previous best was with a Model S P100D Ludicrous+.
The 1,020-hp @Tesla #ModelSPlaid accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.98 seconds—under very specific circumstances dictated by Tesla. We got a chance to run the Tesla Model S Plaid on the track. https://t.co/C2PpLQLEIJ
— motortrend (@MotorTrend) June 17, 2021
SOURCES- Motor Trend, Warren Redlich
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.