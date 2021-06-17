Motor Trend Confirms 1.98 0 to 60 for Tesla Model S Plaid

Motor Trend confirmed that the Tesla Model S Plaid accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.98 seconds. The tested model was using 21 inch wheels.

The Plaid launches so ferociously hard, it generates more than 1.00 g from 0.2 second to 2.6 seconds after launch, peaking at 1.227 g at 32 mph. That’s more g than the car generated in its best 60-0-mph stop, which required 104 feet and peaked at 1.221 g.

The Plaid at the standard Motor Trend track was able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.07 seconds which was 0.2 seconds faster than the previous fastest Motor Trend tested production car. The previous best was with a Model S P100D Ludicrous+.

The 1,020-hp @Tesla #ModelSPlaid accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.98 seconds—under very specific circumstances dictated by Tesla. We got a chance to run the Tesla Model S Plaid on the track. https://t.co/C2PpLQLEIJ — motortrend (@MotorTrend) June 17, 2021

SOURCES- Motor Trend, Warren Redlich

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)