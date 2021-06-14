Relativity Space Will Make 3D Printed Reusable Rocket at Near Falcon 9 Scale

Relativity Space has raised a $650 million Series E. They have raised over $1.2 billion. Relativity’s post-money valuation now stands at $4.2 billion.

They will make the heavy-lift, fully reusable two-stage rocket called the Terran R. Their first rocket is the Terran 1 and it is scheduled for a first orbital flight at the end of 2021.

The new rocket, Terran R, will be just a bit smaller than the SpaceX Falcon 9. Terran R is 216 feet tall while the Falcon 9 is 230 feet tall. Terran R will have a 20000 pound max payload while Falcon 9 has 22500 pounds of max payload.

Terran R will be 3D printed and built in 60 days.

Relativity Space wants to have the following advantages:

Reliability: 100x Fewer Parts

Speed: 10x Faster Production Time

Flexibility: No Fixed Tooling and a Simple Supply Chain

Optimization: Compounding Iteration Quality and Time Improvements

100X LESS PARTS

RADICALLY SIMPLIFIED MANUFACTURING

By fusing 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and autonomous robotics, Relativity is printing its rockets’ structure and engines, significantly reducing touch points and lead times, simplifying the supply chain, and increasing overall system reliability. Relativity can create its rockets, Terran 1 and Terran R, from raw material within 60 days.

TERRAN R

FIRST FULLY REUSABLE, ENTIRELY 3D-PRINTED ROCKET

Created in Relativity’s Factory of the Future, Terran R is fully reusable including its engines, first stage, second stage, and payload fairing, and will be capable of launching over 20,000kg to low Earth orbit (LEO) in reusable configuration.

Terran R will launch from Cape Canaveral, starting in 2024.

INSPIRED BY NATURE

DESIGNED FOR THE FUTURE

Terran R has unique aerodynamic features with algorithmically generated and optimized structures. Relativity’s proprietary 3D printing process is enabled by software and data-driven manufacturing, exotic 3D printed materials, and unique design geometries that are not possible with traditional manufacturing, driving a faster rate of compounding progress and iteration in the industry.

FULLY REUSABLE

MADE FOR NEXT-GEN SATELLITE LAUNCHES, AND MULTIPLANETARY TRANSPORT

Terran R provides both commercial and government customers affordable access to space, in LEO and beyond. Terran R helps accommodate the company’s growing pipeline of commercial interest and will also eventually offer customers a point-to-point space freighter capable of missions between the Earth, Moon and Mars.

WORLD’S LARGEST

3D METAL PRINTERS

ROCKETS BUILT AND FLOWN IN DAYS



Relativity’s proprietary Factory of the Future centers on Stargate, the world’s largest metal 3D printers, that create Terran 1, the world’s first 3D printed rocket, and the first fully reusable, entirely 3D printed rocket, Terran R, from raw material to flight in 60 days. Relativity’s Stargate printers’ patented technology enables an entirely new value chain and innovative structural designs that make Terran 1 and Terran R possible. By developing its Factory of the Future and rockets together, Relativity accelerates its ability to improve design, production, quality, and speed.

Zero fixed tooling and radical part count reduction

Faster design iterations and part optimizations

Real-time quality control and part inspection

Sensor and analytics-driven machine learning

SOURCES- Relativity Space

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com