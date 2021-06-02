SpaceX ISS Cargo Mission Will Bring More Solar Power

by

SpaceX is scheduled to fly a cargo Dragon 2 to the space station starting June 3. Crew Dragon’s system of SuperDraco abort thrusters and other gear were removed from the human flight Dragon 2 to enable more cargo.

Falcon 9 booster B1067 will take more than 3300 kg of cargo. They will bring new roll out solar panels to the space station. Eventually six new solar panels will add 20-30% more power to the station.

SOURCES- SpaceX, NASA, Ben Cooper
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

Load Comments