SpaceX ISS Cargo Mission Will Bring More Solar Power

SpaceX is scheduled to fly a cargo Dragon 2 to the space station starting June 3. Crew Dragon’s system of SuperDraco abort thrusters and other gear were removed from the human flight Dragon 2 to enable more cargo.
Falcon 9 booster B1067 will take more than 3300 kg of cargo. They will bring new roll out solar panels to the space station. Eventually six new solar panels will add 20-30% more power to the station.
CRS-22 Dragon getting ready to bring fresh cargo to the International Space Station as early as Thursday at 1:29pm EDT. Find out where the closest spots to view the launch are @ https://t.co/59zv8afZu3 pic.twitter.com/X35GbT78ry
— Ben Cooper (@LaunchPhoto) June 1, 2021
SOURCES- SpaceX, NASA, Ben Cooper
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.