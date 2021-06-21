Tesla AI Day in About One Month

Elon tweeted that the Tesla AI Day will be in about a month or so. Tesla will go over progress with Tesla AI software, hardware, both training and inference. Purpose is recruiting.
Looking at holding Tesla AI Day in about a month or so. Will go over progress with Tesla AI software & hardware, both training & inference. Purpose is recruiting.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2021
In general, anyone interested in working on physical-word AI problems, should consider joining Tesla. Fastest path to deploying your ideas irl.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2021
SOURCES – Elon, Tesla
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)
