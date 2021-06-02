Tesla AI Process Driving Images 10X Faster Than Humans

Andrej Karpathy, Director of artificial intelligence and Autopilot Vision at Tesla, says that the cameras and AI used by Tesla can process visual driving data ten times faster than humans.
Yes vision is extremely information rich. 8X surround 1.2MP @ 36Hz is a lot of constraints on state of the world, can be processed at 10X better latencies than what human meat computer can ever hope for, with full attention. We live in a funny silver of time where it’s a contest.
— Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) May 26, 2021
SOURCES- Tesla, Andrej Karpathy
