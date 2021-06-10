Tesla Getting More From Existing Form Factor Batteries

The Limiting Factor indicates that Tesla is getting more range and performance from existing battery form factors. This means improvements from 4680 and structural battery packs will provide even more cost, weight and performance improvements. It also means that Tesla will be able to get more from existing production lines.
The Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery event is tonight.
More range from a smaller battery pack means the 18650 supply from Japan can stretch further.
Tesla's squeezing wicked performance out of a legacy form factor while increasing the number of vehicles produced from each GWh.@elonmusk
@baglino pic.twitter.com/MY43HUuJ2w
—
The Limiting Factor (@LimitingThe) June 7, 2021
The vehicle is only 200 lbs lighter. With structural pack it would probably be more like 200 kg lighter.
It depends if they added weight somewhere else, but going from the old model S pack to something like the model 3 pack would save 200 lbs easy
—
The Limiting Factor (@LimitingThe) June 9, 2021
SOURCES- Limiting Factor, Tesla
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.