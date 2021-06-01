Tesla Has Strong April Global Sales

Plug in electric vehicles and full battery electric vehicle sales were up over 40% from last year in terms of percentage of overall car sales. 2021 PEV (plug-in electric) share was 5.7% (3.7% BEV) compared to PEV at 4% of total car sales in April 2020.
PEV registrations were up 249% last month, to some 392,000 units and BEVs (battery electric vehicles) increased YOY 235% to 251,000 units.
* Tesla has outsold Ford for EVs by over 5 to 1 year to date
* Tesla BEV have more than doubled the PEV registrations of Volkswagen year to date
* Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have outsold Volkswagen ID4 and ID3 by six to 1 year to date
* Tesla Model 3 and Model Y nearly doubled the registrations of the ID4 and ID3 in April
* Wuling Mini EV costs about $5000, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 have about ten times the sales revenue of the Wuling Mini EV
SOURCES- EV Sales Blog
