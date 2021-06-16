Tesla Plaid Electric Motor Innovations

by

The Tesla Plaid electric motor has several innovations. Elon says the Plaid’s carbon-wrapped motor is the most advanced motor on the planet outside of a lab. The motor is able to go to over 20000 RPM.

Elon Musk described the carbon sleeve. A carbon sleeve must put copper rotor in compression or it loosens at low temp due to differential thermal expansion. Fiber is wound over rotor at high tension load. A new machine to do this was made by Tesla Automation.

Preload is also helpful for maintaining precise gap to stator.

The main advantage of this is a much stronger EM field compared with a rotor that is held together by metal (usually high-strength steel).

The other advantage is that rotor can go to higher RPM, as carbon sleeve (mostly) stops copper rotor from expanding due to radial acceleration.

SOURCES- Elon Musk
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian has shares of Tesla)

Load Comments