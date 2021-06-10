Tesla Calls Model S Plaid the Best Car in the World

Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event highlights and summary is below.

The refreshed Model S has a drag coefficient of 0.208.

Elon Musk drove the Model S Plaid around a track and then onto the stage.

Elon says Tesla has to show that electric cars are the best cars hands down. The fastest, coolest, best acceleration and other factors.

No previous production car has gone under 2 seconds in 0 to 60.

The Tesla Model S Plaid goes 0 to 60 in less than 2 seconds.

It has a 200-mile top speed and fastest quarter-mile time.

The motors have carbon-sleeved rotors. They needed to create new machine to make it.

They have the lowest drag coefficient of any car ever made. The drag coefficient they are quoting includes the wheels in motion. This is the true drag coefficient.

They have 30% better cold-weather range because of the better heat pump.

They will continue to increase the power of their superchargers. Currently 250 kilowatts. But they will go to 300 kilowatts, 350 kilowatts etc…

The car is the safest car as well. Faster than any Porsche and safer than any Volvo in one car.

There is more room in the second row of seats. They are legit back rows.

There is 36-watt USBC charging.

It has a new UI.



It anticipates where you want to go with priority to what is on your calendar.

60 frames per second for state of the art games like Cyberpunk. PS5 level gaming.

They delivered the first 25 cars and will be a few hundred per week this month. They will be a thousand per week next quarter.

