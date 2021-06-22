Three Days Until Official UAP/UFO Report

The US government UAPs task force’s unclassified assessment is not expected until June 25 but the New York Times provided a preview of its contents in an article on June 3.

U.S. Finds No Evidence of Alien Technology in Flying Objects, but Can’t Rule It Out, Either… A new report concedes that much about the observed phenomena remains difficult to explain, including their acceleration, as well as ability to change direction and submerge.

Citing anonymous senior officials familiar with the report’s contents, the NY Times story said that the assessment has come up short of explaining what UAP are and that it provides no evidence to link them with any putative alien visitation—despite reviewing more than 120 incidents from the past 20 years.

Harvard University astrophysicist Avi Loeb says the significance of the UAP Task Force report will depend on the evidence it discloses, which at the moment remains mostly unknown. …“It would be prudent to progress forward with our finest instruments rather than examine past reports. Instead of focusing on documents that reflect decades-old technologies used by witnesses with no scientific expertise, it would be far better to deploy state-of-the-art recording devices, such as cameras or audio sensors, at the sites where the reports came from and search for unusual signals.”

Loeb goes a step further, saying he is willing to sign up to help unravel the UAP/UFO saga.



William Hartmann was a photography consultant and a co-author of the University of Colorado UFO Project’s report Scientific Study of Unidentified Flying Objects. Funded by the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1968, that investigative effort was led by physicist Edward Condon, and it had dismal effects on subsequent scientific investigations. The extensive study of UFOs, Condon and his co-authors concluded, is simply not a fruitful field in which to seek major discoveries. None of the photographic evidence Harmann examined could establish anything extraordinary about the observed phenomena and there were a lot of fake photos.

Harmann wants to see multiple, clear photos or detections by witnesses who don’t know each other, from multiple cities, viewing from multiple directions, before getting very excited.

There may also be electromagnetic phenomena in the atmosphere that we still don’t understand.

SOURCES – Scientific American, NY Times

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com