Antiaging Gene Therapies Extend Lifespan of Mice by 41%

Antiaging gene therapies to overexpress TERT and Follistatin were used in a mouse model. The mice saw a 41 and 32% increase in median life span. The study also used a novel viral vector, cytomegalovirus for the delivery.

Liz Parish of Bioviva has treated herself with all of these antiaging gene therapies.

If humans experienced the same antiaging effect as the mice then humans would live to a median age of 100 with these treatments.

Biorxiv preprint – New intranasal and injectable gene therapy for healthy life extension

Significant lifespan extension

Seven groups of eight aged female C57BL/6J mice received mock (IP), WT-IN, WT-IP, MCMVTERT-IN, MCMVTERT-IP, MCMVFST-IN, and MCMVFST -IP, respectively, for six consecutive months, at doses of 1×105 PFU. Treatment started in 18-month-old mice, equivalent to approximately 56-years-old in humans. One mouse per group was sacrificed at 24 months for tissue analyses, while the remaining subjects were monitored for physical and physiological changes until their natural death.

Bioviva will release human results of antiaging gene therapies later in 2021.

Bioviva is switching from AAV (Adeno-associated viruses) so that they can deliver larges doses and combination therapies and avoiding toxicity at higher doses.

Antiaging human treatment will be multiple genes and small molecules.

Abstract

As the global elderly population grows, it is socioeconomically and medically critical to have diverse and effective means of mitigating the impact of aging on human health. Previous studies showed that adenovirus-associated virus (AAV) vector induced overexpression of certain proteins can suppress or reverse the effects of aging in animal models. Here, we sought to determine whether the high-capacity cytomegalovirus vector can be an effective and safe gene delivery method for two such-protective factors: telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) and follistatin (FST). We found that the mouse cytomegalovirus (MCMV) carrying exogenous TERT or FST (MCMVTERT or MCMVFST) extended median lifespan by 41.4% and 32.5%, respectively. This is the first report of CMV being used successfully as both an intranasal and injectable gene therapy system to extend longevity. Treatment significantly improved glucose tolerance, physical performance, and prevented loss of body mass and alopecia. Telomere shortening seen with aging was ameliorated by TERT, and mitochondrial structure deterioration was halted in both treatments. Intranasal and injectable preparations performed equally well in safely and efficiently delivering gene therapy to multiple organs, with long-lasting benefits and without carcinogenicity or unwanted side effects. Translating this research to humans could have significant benefits associated with increased health span.

