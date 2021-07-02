Billionaire Richard Branson Will Beat Jeff Bezos to Space

Richard Branson is racing Jeff Bezos to their first sub-orbital flight into space.
Richard Branson is the founder of Virgin Galactic. He plans to fly into space aboard his company’s VSS Unity rocketplane on July 11 for an up-and-down test flight. Amazon-founder and rival Jeff Bezos plans to fly on his Blue Origin rocket into sub-orbital space on July 19.
Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are competing for sub-orbital tourist launches.
SpaceX will fly its first orbital space tourists (4 at a time) later in 2021 through Inspiration4.
Nextbigfuture wishes Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and the rest of the Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin crews safe journeys this month.
