China Tesla Model Y Goes Head to Head Versus BYD Han EV

A standard-range version of the Model Y crossover starts from 276,000 yuan ($42,600) in China. It will have 525 kilometer of range. BYFD has the all-electric Han with a range of 550 km (340 mi) and costs 279,500 yuan.
BYD Han electric EV sold about 8k in June versus 28K MIC Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y. BYD had 20k all EV sales in June.
SOURCES- BYD, Tesla
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
