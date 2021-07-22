COVID Cost 5 Days Per American Versus 1.5 Year Life Expectancy Loss

CDC reported that life expectancy in the U.S. declined by 1.5 year in 2020 due to COVID and excess deaths but life expectancy one year snapshot assumes 2020 repeats forever.

Life expectancy calculations take the deaths and age of deaths in a year and then assume this will repeat in the future. There were 3,358,814 deaths that occurred in the United States in 2020—up by 17.7% from 2,854,838 deaths in 2019. The estimated age-adjusted death rate increased by 15.9% from 715.2 per 100,000 population in 2019 to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 population in 2020.

There were 0.13% more deaths in 2020.

Normally changes in deaths in a given year are part of a trend that will continue. People get fatter and reduce life expectancy. People get better cancer treatment and life expectancy goes up.

Pandemics are temporary. The Spanish Flu killed 675,000 Americans out of 103 million people in 1918. This was mostly young people. World War I American deaths were also included. This caused life expectancy to dip in 1918 from 51 to 39.

Analysts estimate that, on average, a death from Covid-19 robs its victim of around 12 years of life. Approximately 400,000 Americans died Covid-19 in 2020, meaning about 4.8 million years of life collectively vanished. Spread that ghastly number across the U.S. population of 330 million and it comes out to 0.014 years of life lost per person. That’s 5.3 days. There were other excess deaths in 2020. The average excess life lost per person in the USA was about seven days lost per person.

Life expectancy is a lagging indicator and a snapshot of public health in one year. Life expectancy projects deaths and the ages of those who died for the entire population. Babies born in 2020 are expected to mirror the life of those born in 1940-1950 who then hit a pandemic in the last year of their life.

SOURCES- Statnews

