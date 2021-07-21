Data Mining COVID Treatments Vs What Seems to Work

There was a database minign of what treatments were used in California to treat COVID.
There is a site c19early.com that tracks studies of what seem to be effective early treatments against COVID.
Database mining of Californian Covid patients showing:
• the medication shift in non hospitalized patients between March and November (going from bad to worse)
• the total, absurd disconnect from the treatment leads in the published Covid studieshttps://t.co/WxWRYHSjzP pic.twitter.com/H88wL6lfHA
— Covid19Crusher (@Covid19Crusher) July 21, 2021
SOURCES- C19early, Medrxiv
