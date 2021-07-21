Excess Deaths and Longevity Impact During the Pandemic

Updated estimates indicate that COVID-19 reduced overall 2020 US life expectancy by 1.31 years, from 78.74 years to 77.43 years. The reductions are 3.2 times as large for the Latino population (3.03 years) and twice as large for the Black population (1.90 years) compared with the White population (0.94 years).
Early analysis of excess deaths during the pandemic indicates there were increases in murders, suicides, drug overdoses and deaths from delayed medical treatment.
Globally, there were excess deaths from more people falling back into extreme poverty.
SOURCES= USC, CDC, Jama Network
