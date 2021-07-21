Japan and China Race to Faster Maglev Trains

China unveiled on Tuesday a domestic magnetic levitation train capable of reaching 600 kph. This would be the fastest train ever built by China. Japan previously demoed a 603 kph train.

CRRC touts the maglev’s lightness and durability as its strengths. The train can make the trip from Beijing to Shanghai in three and a half hours, including wait times, according to a 2019 estimate. That cuts about two hours from the time needed for a conventional bullet train to travel the same distance.

CRRC has not released a detailed plan for commercializing the maglev. CRRC exports trains worldwide.

Japan’s JR Central is building a maglev line connecting Tokyo and Nagoya on which the train will run at a maximum operating speed of 500 kph.

CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock Research Institute (CRRC SRI) said the train will feature a self-developed brake system.

CRRC SRI has also supplied a coupler, anti-vibration system, electricity system, passenger information system, and other essential components for the maglev train.

Technicians of the company developed the magnetic poles for whirlpool brakes on the maglev train in a span of 19 months.

The train is equipped with a power supply system. If the speed exceeds 100km/h, the train will operate on a non-contact power supply.

SOURCES – Nikkei, Rail Technology

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com