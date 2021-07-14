Senate Democrats Agree on $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Spending Bill

A group of Senate Democrats announced late Tuesday they had reached a tentative agreement on a massive spending plan worth $3.5 trillion over the next decade.

The budget resolution, which Democrats will attempt to pass the Senate with 51 votes via the parliamentary maneuver of reconciliation.

This likely includes the Electric Vehicle tax credits. This would mean $10,000 subsidies for each US built EV until two years after Electric cars are 50% of all new cars sold in the US.

This means Tesla buyers would get $10 billion worth of credits for every 1 million cars sold in the US. If Tesla priced at a higher level based on production limitations then Tesla might slow price reductions and make an extra $5000 per vehicle. Customers would save $5000 after credits. Tesla would get a $5 billion boost in earnings per million cars sold in the US.

SOURCES- NY Post

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)