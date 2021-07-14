Tesla Berlin Will Start Making Cars November 2021 and 4680 Batteries in Q1 2022

by

Tesla Berlin construction documents provide details on 4680 cells and battery pack timelines.

There are rumors that Berlin will start vehicle production in November, 2021. However, they will have to ship some 4680 cell and drive units from Fremont in order to build these vehicles.

Various packs and then 4680 cells will be made at Berlin starting in December, 2021 to March 2022.

Load Comments