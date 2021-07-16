Tesla Texas and Berlin Tiny Production Q4 2021 and Production Ramp Q1 2022

Tesla Texas and Tela Berlin factories could start production of Model Y vehicles in completed buildings while completing the rest of the factories. This would enable small pilot production of a few hundred to a few thousand vehicles in Q4 2021. Close observers of the new Tesla factory construction expect the main production ramps to substantial numbers of vehicles in Q1 of 2022.

SOURCES – Joe Tegtmeyer
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)

