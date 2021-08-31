AMD Leading Exascale Supercomputers with 2 Exaflop El Capitan Supercomputer in 2023

El Capitan will drive unprecedented advancements in HPC and AI, powered by the next-generation AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Instinct GPUs. It will be a 2 exaflop supercomputer for Lawrence Livermore Labs.

It is expected in 2023 and is costing $600 million.

This and the Frontier 1.5 exaflop supercomputer are huge victories for AMD. Intel has dominated the chips used in supercomputers for decades. Nvidia GPUs became key for high performance computing starting about two decades ago. AMD has stepped up to the leading edge of supercomputer performance.

AMD Technology Powering El Capitan

AMD technology within El Capitan includes:

* Next generation AMD EPYC processors, codenamed “Genoa” featuring the “Zen 4” processor core. These processors will support next generation memory and I/O sub systems for AI and HPC workloads,

* Next generation Radeon Instinct GPUs based on a new compute-optimized architecture for workloads including HPC and AI. These GPUs will use the next- generation high bandwidth memory and are designed for optimum deep learning performance,

* The 3rd Gen AMD Infinity Architecture, which will provide a high-bandwidth, low latency connection between the four Radeon Instinct GPUs and one AMD EPYC CPU included in each node of El Capitan. As well, the 3rd Gen AMD Infinity Architecture includes unified memory across the CPU and GPU, easing programmer access to accelerated computing,

An enhanced version of the open source ROCm heterogenous programming environment, being developed to tap into the combined performance of AMD CPUs and GPUs, unlocking maximum performance.

SOURCES- AMD, LLNL

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com