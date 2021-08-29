Astra Loses an Engine But Still Flies

Astra had an attempted orbital rocket launch but they immediately lost an engine and flew sideways. The four engines only had enough thrust to hover but after they burned enough fuel they started climbing. They reached 47 kilometer altitude.

They had 1.25 thrust to weight ratio but losing an engine immediately gave it 1.0 thrust to weight.

Astra has been working for five years. They have over 50 launches under contract. They hope to begin delivering customer payloads into low Earth orbit in summer 2021.

Astra plans to begin delivering customer payloads into orbit in Summer 2021 and then moving to monthly, biweekly, weekly, and daily launches by 2025.

They are publicly traded under stock symbol ASTR and have a $3 billion valuation.

SOURCES- Scott Manley, Astra

