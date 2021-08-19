Baidu Pushing to Expand Robotaxi to 30 Chinese cities by 2023-2024

Baidu plans to expand its robotaxi ride-hailing services across 30 cities in China in two to three years to serve a wider range of users. Robin Li, founder of Baidu, said at the 2021 ABC Summit.

Currently, there are about 500 test vehicles in the Baidu Apollo self driving program and they are the first Chinese company to surpass 10 million miles of self-driving data.

Baidu has been deploying autonomous driving solutions since 2013.

In July, Baidu opened the Apollo Park in Shanghai. They have already had test systems in Beijing and Guangzhou. The 10 square kilometers area will be a hub for an intelligent connectivity ecosystem that will expand to 200 operating vehicles, becoming the largest autonomous driving fleet in East China.

