Baidu Pushing to Expand Robotaxi to 30 Chinese cities by 2023-2024

Baidu plans to expand its robotaxi ride-hailing services across 30 cities in China in two to three years to serve a wider range of users. Robin Li, founder of Baidu, said at the 2021 ABC Summit.

Currently, there are about 500 test vehicles in the Baidu Apollo self driving program and they are the first Chinese company to surpass 10 million miles of self-driving data.

Baidu has been deploying autonomous driving solutions since 2013.

In July, Baidu opened the Apollo Park in Shanghai. They have already had test systems in Beijing and Guangzhou. The 10 square kilometers area will be a hub for an intelligent connectivity ecosystem that will expand to 200 operating vehicles, becoming the largest autonomous driving fleet in East China.

Baidu officially announced the upgraded autonomous driving service platform—"Luobo Kuaipao" to speed up the scaling of autonomous driving operations on a commercial level!#BaiduWorld2021 #BaiduNews pic.twitter.com/1sTtLCQovw — Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) August 18, 2021

Baidu has upgraded its core AI technology engine and open AI platform Baidu Brain to version 7.0, incorporating knowledge and deep learning as well as multimodal technologies while lowering thresholds. #BaiduWorld2021 #BaiduNews pic.twitter.com/lE7YHbXdu0 — Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) August 18, 2021

Baidu announced its 2nd-gen AI chip Kunlun II has entered mass production. It heralds the 2.0 era for AI chips where it will display its powerful capabilities in autonomous driving, smart traffic, smart assistants, and other areas.#BaiduWorld2021 #BaiduNews pic.twitter.com/JLQqlg42pA — Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) August 18, 2021

Huawei jointly announces the launch of ARCFOX Alpha-S HI — the 1st premium intelligent #EV co-branded with Huawei Inside — showing how #Huawei can help OEMs build better intelligent cars & drive the evolution of autonomous vehicles. #HuaweiFacts https://t.co/PrNneALB2c — Huawei (@Huawei) April 21, 2021

CNBC's @ArjunKharpal and @chengevelyn reported on #BaiduWorld2021, underscoring how key AI technologies from Baidu such as its Kunlun II chips and robocars are 'key to the company's future growth'. Find out more at https://t.co/fY3HFYHXlQ — Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) August 18, 2021

3) Some of the AI Accelerator Inference hardware that will be on 2021 and 2022 cars. Q4 2021: Zeekr 001 (~48 tops), Huawei Arcfox Hi (400 Tops). Q1 2022: Nio ET7 (1,016 Tops, ~180 watts), BMW iX (48 Tops). 2022 Volvo XC90 (254Tops, ~45 watts)… — Chris (@Christiano92) August 19, 2021

China’s Huawei and Baidu Pour $19 Billion into Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Tech https://t.co/fM1iIde7Nl — TeslaNorth.com (@RealTeslaNorth) May 10, 2021

SOURCES – Baidu, Huawei, Christiano92

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (brian has shares of Tesla)