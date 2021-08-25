Caldor Fire Threatens Lake Tahoe

The Caldor Fire is 11% contained and is threatening Lake Tahoe. The Caldor Fire is about 126,000 acres and is smaller than the Dixie Fire (734,000 acres).

The Caldor Fire is the number one priority with over 2,100 firefighters, 22 helicopters, 50 fire crews and 200 fire trucks.

Winds have shifted and are pushing the Caldor Fire toward Tahoe.

The Tahoe Basin has total population of 65,000 and approximately 3 million visitors each year.

