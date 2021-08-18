CDC Shows Vaccines Reduced Effectiveness Vs Delta Covid Variant

The Delta covid variant is the dominant variant in most places around the world and there is information on the level of reduced effectiveness of the vaccines from the CDC.
Israel has more people vaccinated than the USA. Israel has found that the Pfizer vaccine is only about 40% effective against preventing infection or symptoms. This is down from 95+% effective against earlier variants. The Pfizer vaccine is still 90% effective against preventing severe illness.
The Mayo clinic in the US was seeing a drop to 75% effectiveness in preventing hospitalization in July.
The Delta variant has about 1000 times the viral load compared to earlier variants.
SOURCES – CDC
